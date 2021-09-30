ED attaches Rs 30-cr worth Noida plots of Unitech group

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it has attached over two dozen land parcels in Noida, worth a little over Rs 30 crore, in connection with its money laundering probe against the Unitech group.

The 29 land plots, worth a total Rs 30.29 crore, have been attached provisionally under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and are located in sectors 96 and 98 of Noida, part of the national capital region.

''These land parcels were illegally allotted to Carnoustie Management (India) Pvt. Ltd (CMPL) by Chandras of Unitech Group (promoter brothers Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra). ''The source of funds for the said purchase was homebuyer's funds earlier transferred to CMPL by the Chandras,'' the agency said in a statement.

It said the Unitech group had diverted proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 347.95 crore to the Carnoustie Group and in turn, the entities of the latter group purchased several immovable properties in India and abroad.

The total proceeds of crime detected by the ED in this case is Rs 7,638.43 crore, the agency said, adding that it has attached a total of Rs 672.52 crore worth properties in this case till now.

The ED case of money laundering case is based on a number of Delhi Police economic offences wing (EOW) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIRs filed by homebuyers against the Unitech Group and its promoters.

The ED filed a criminal case under various sections of the PMLA early this year against the Unitech Group and its promoters over allegations that the owners -- Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra -- illegally diverted over Rs 2,000 crore to Cyprus and the Cayman Islands.

It had also carried out raids in this case on March 4 at a total of 35 locations of the Shivalik Group, Trikar Group, Unitech Group and Carnoustie Group in Mumbai and the national capital region (NCR). PTI NES KJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)