Left Menu

Thai shopkeepers defenceless against waist-high floodwaters

"I was prepared by protecting my stores with sandbags, but it still didn't help at all," said Satharn Sae-Chua, a Nakhon Sawan business owner. Drone footage showed a city with no visible dry land, with commercial areas and vast stretches of fields and farmland submerged.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 30-09-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 20:02 IST
Thai shopkeepers defenceless against waist-high floodwaters
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Business owners in a province in central Thailand have been battling in vain to protect their stores from floodwaters. Video taken from a boat in the commercial areas of Nakhon Sawan, about 220 km (136.7 miles) north of the capital Bangkok, showed empty streets flooded with waist-high brown water that has breached shutters and sandbags, damaging restaurants and shops.

At least seven people have died in floods over the past week that have affected 200,000 households in 30 provinces in the lower north and northeast. As of Thursday, 18 provinces were still dealing with floods. "I was prepared by protecting my stores with sandbags, but it still didn't help at all," said Satharn Sae-Chua, a Nakhon Sawan business owner.

Drone footage showed a city with no visible dry land, with commercial areas and vast stretches of fields and farmland submerged. Authorities have issued a warning to communities along the Chao Phraya river, which flows through Bangkok, that levels are expected to rise from Friday into next week.

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said the city has contingency measures, while Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said waters should recede in 10-15 days, if there were no more storms. The government has said the situation is manageable with no repeat of the floods of 2011, which were the worst in 50 years, killing hundreds of people, damaging vast areas of farmland and paralysing Bangkok and its industrial belt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
3
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
4
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021