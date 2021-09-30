Left Menu

Two drown in river in UP's Ballia

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 30-09-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 20:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two girls drowned while taking a bath in the Ghaghra river here in Khewsad village, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening when Rina (14) and Goldie (12) were taking bath and slipped into deep water, they said.

Three others who were taking a bath with them were saved by villagers, police said.

Their bodies were recovered from the river on Thursday.

Police have sent the bodies for the postmortem.

