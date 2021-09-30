Left Menu

Child protective services worker facing child porn charge

A child protective services worker faces child pornography charges after his luggage was searched at Newark Liberty International Airport after he returned from an overseas trip this week, according to federal prosecutors.Trent Collier, 55, of Kearny, was released on 50,000 unsecured bond after he made his initial court appearance.

A child protective services worker faces child pornography charges after his luggage was searched at Newark Liberty International Airport after he returned from an overseas trip this week, according to federal prosecutors.

Trent Collier, 55, of Kearny, was released on $50,000 unsecured bond after he made his initial court appearance. He was represented by the federal public defender's office, which usually declines comment on pending matters.

Collier had returned to the Unites States on Tuesday aboard a flight from the Dominican Republic. When authorities searched his luggage, they found a tablet computer and cellphone, and prosecutors said at least two images of child porn were discovered on his phone.

Collier told agents he had previously sent a video and images of child porn to at least one other person using his cellphone, and that person also sent child porn to his phone, according to criminal complaint.

Authorities have not said if Collier was targeted for a search. He was charged with possession of child porn and could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Collier works as a caseworker for the state Department of Children and Family Services. His job status wasn't known Thursday.

