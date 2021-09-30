Two held for killing man in Rajasthan

Two persons were arrested for allegedly killing a 25-year-old man in Rajasthan's Bundi district, police said on Thursday.

The deceased youth, identified as Azad alias Pawan Kumawat (25), a resident of Teacher's Colony in Bundi, had eloped with a girl and married her a few months ago, they said.

The girl's family did not approve of the marriage and her father and uncle conspired to kill the man, Bundi Superintendent of Police Shivraj Meena said.

They lured the couple to live with them in Kota. The girl's father Bheem Saini and uncle Arjun Saini even repaid the loan of Rs 50,000 of Kumawat to win his trust, he said.

After four-five days, the two, along with their aides, took Kumawat to a place on the pretext of celebrating a party where they gave him heavy doses of liquor and strangled him. Later his body was dumped into a water-filled mine, Meena said.

The decomposed body tied with iron chains was recovered from the mine in Jhakmund village under the Talara police station of Bundi on September 22, he said.

After this, a case was registered and investigation launched, the SP said.

Initial investigation revealed that the deceased youth had been living in Jodhpur for about two months following the marriage with the girl. He had filed a petition for marriage registration in the Rajasthan High Court, police said.

Bheem Saini and Arjun Saini were apprehensive of the girl's statement in the court in favor of the man. So they killed him, the police said.

A police team led by SHO Digvijay Singh, following investigation, arrested two accused identified as Arjun Saini (33) of Bundi city and Ravi Malav (34) of Kota city in connection with the case on Thursday, Meena said.

He said efforts are on to nab the father and the uncle of the girl as well as the other accused.

