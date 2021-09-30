Dharmendra Pradhan felicitates Higher Education Secretary Khare on eve of his superannuation

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan felicitated Amit Khare, the Secretary of Higher Education on eve of his superannuation on Thursday. During the felicitation, Pradhan said that Khare had played a vital role in guiding various aspects of the National Education Policy. (NEP)

"I have been fortunate to have him as my secretary because of which I could comprehend the larger picture of school, skill and higher education towards fulfilling the objectives of the NEP," Pradhan said. Pradhan said that Khare had set a benchmark in the field of higher education with his expertise and wide range of experience in various domains.

He also went on to appreciate the role of the secretary in the progression of key social initiatives, including the Ujjwala Yojana. "This depicts his zest and zeal for the upliftment of the rural populace of India. I shall be missing his presence deeply," Pradhan added.

Ujjwala Yojana was launched by Prime Minister Modi on May 1, 2016, in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh. During Ujjwala 1.0 in 2016, a target was set to provide LPG connections to five crore women members of below poverty line (BPL) households. Subsequently, the scheme was expanded in April 2018 to include women beneficiaries from seven more categories (SC/ST, PMAY, AAY, Most backward classes, tea garden, forest dwellers, Islands)

Reflecting on his past work, Amit Khare said, "I am not retiring but superannuating and I shall continue to work for the betterment of the nation. The future of the nation lies in the hands of our students. Hence we all must nurture them with care and progressively develop their potential through implementation of National Education Policy." Amit Khare is an Indian Administrative Service officer (1985 batch) from Bihar/Jharkhand cadre. He assumed the charge of Secretary, Ministry of Education (Department of Higher Education) in December 2019. Within a short time thereafter, the National Education Policy 2020 was approved by the cabinet on 29 July 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)