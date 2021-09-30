Constitution, legal framework suspended in Assam eviction: Brinda Karat

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat on Thursday alleged Constitutional and legal framework was ''suspended'' during recent eviction of farmers at Gorukhuti in Assam and alleged the state government carried out the exercise without ''proper survey and verification''.

In a letter to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, CPI(M) Politburo Member Karat demanded evicted families be allowed to return to their farmlands as well as compensation for them.

''We went to Dhalpur 1, 2 and 3 and met scores of evicted people. What we saw was horrifying. It seems that the constitution and legal framework was suspended in this area of Assam,'' she said in the letter.

The CPI(M) delegation found that the displaced poor peasant families have been tilling the land for the last 50 years and because of their hard work, the land had became cultivable, Karat said. Last week during a forced eviction drive clashes between farmers from the minority community and police led to firing by state policemen and the death of two, including a 12 year-old-boy as well as injuries to more than a score of people, including some policemen.

''They have all the papers required to show their occupation and in some cases ownership of the land. I myself saw many such documents in the public hearing we held. Even if the claim of the Government that this is encroached land is taken at face value, the Government has not conducted any survey to verify or reject the claims.

''Moreover, it is shocking that less than 12 hours notice was given for the eviction. This entire process is totally illegal and inhuman. No rehabilitation plan has been made nor has any land been offered. Since September 23, no Government official has visited the people,'' she added.

On behalf of the CPI(M), Karat requested Sarma to immediately end all evictions and forcible capture of land without a proper survey or verification.

''Till such time, the families should be allowed to return to their lands and compensation should be paid to families of those killed and injured. Compensation should be paid to all who have lost their belongings and livelihood,'' she added.

The letter also demanded immediate relief, including food, water, temporary latrines abd shelters to the evicted people and sought action against the police personnel involved with the killings.

''On September 23rd, the role of the administration and police was worse than an occupying force. We were told that people begged for more time, women and children were terrified by the huge force, but no time was given and their modest homes were razed to the ground destroying whatever meagre belongings they had.

The declaration of the Government that this land is to be turned into a farm employing 'indigenous' people, is extremely puzzling, Karat pointed out, adding that the area is already a farming area serving the need of not only local populations but also Guwahati vegetable markets.

''There is sufficient land in the area which the Government can develop into State farms without evictions. Why is the Government not taking this logical step?'' Karat asked.

The CPI(M) leader further alleged, ''Unfortunately and regretfully we found that the only reason for this, lies in a narrow political agenda of stripping minority communities of their rights, even though the Government itself knows that they are citizens of India.'' ''The situation is a clear violation of human rights. It is an attack on the Constitution, on laws regarding eviction and resettlement and rehabilitation,'' Karat said.

