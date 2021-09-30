Left Menu

Thousands in Sudan demonstrate in support of civilian rule

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas to break up a demonstration in the capital Khartoum on Thursday by an estimated 20,000 people in support of a civilian-led transition to democracy. An attempted coup last week, which officials blamed on soldiers loyal to the previous government of Omar al-Bashir, laid bare divisions between military and civilian groups sharing power during a transition that is meant to run to 2023 and lead to elections.

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 22:54 IST
Thousands in Sudan demonstrate in support of civilian rule
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas to break up a demonstration in the capital Khartoum on Thursday by an estimated 20,000 people in support of a civilian-led transition to democracy.

An attempted coup last week, which officials blamed on soldiers loyal to the previous government of Omar al-Bashir, laid bare divisions between military and civilian groups sharing power during a transition that is meant to run to 2023 and lead to elections. Many protesters came from outside Khartoum by train from the cities of Atbara and Madani.

A crowd of thousands celebrated the arrival of the Madani train, climbing on top, waving national flags and chanting "the army is Sudan's army, not Burhan's army" - a reference to General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the leader of Sudan's military and its ruling sovereign council. "We came today to block any coup and achieve civilian rule," said Eman Salih, a 22-year-old university student. "We will not allow the military to control our revolution."

Civilian officials greeted the protesters. But security forces later fired volleys of tear gas to break up the gathering, a Reuters reporter said. After last week's coup attempt, civilian officials accused military leaders of overstepping their bounds, while generals criticized civilian management of the economy and political process and said their forces were neglected and disrespected.

The military removed Bashir in April 2019 after months of protests triggered by an economic crisis. It then signed a power-sharing deal with the civilian Forces of Freedom and Change coalition. The FFC supported Thursday's demonstrations, which converged on the central Khartoum headquarters of a task force working to dismantle the Bashir administration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
3
Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in Asansol

Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in Asansol

 India
4
Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking
Blog

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021