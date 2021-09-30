Left Menu

Sikh medicine practitioner shot dead in Peshawar

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 30-09-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 23:54 IST
Sikh medicine practitioner shot dead in Peshawar
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A well-known Sikh 'hakeem' was shot dead by unidentified gunmen inside his clinic on Thursday afternoon in Pakistan's restive northwestern city of Peshawar, police said.

'Hakeem' Sardar Satnam Singh (Khalsa), 45, was at his clinic when attackers barged into his cabin and opened fire at him, police said.

Singh, who practised Unani medicine, received four bullets, died instantly, police said.

But The Express Tribune newspaper reported that Singh was rushed to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial capital's Lady Reading Hospital in an injured condition where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The police further stated that the physician had arrived in Peshawar from Hassan Abdaal a day earlier.

The killers managed to escape from the crime scene.

Police team rushed to the site and cordoned off the area to nab the culprits. The reason behind the murder was not ascertained yet.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Singh, a well-known figure in the Sikh community, was running his clinic ‘Dharmandar Pharmacy’ on Charsadda Road in Peshawar. He had been living in the city for the past 20 years.

Singh is survived by his wife, three daughters and two sons.

About 15,000 Sikhs live in Peshawar, mostly in the Jogan Shah neighborhood of the provincial capital. Most of the Sikh community members in Peshawar are involved in business, while some also run pharmacies.

The police is investigating the matter from different angles and possibility of terrorism is also being probed.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan strongly condemned the killing of Singh and directed the police to take immediate steps to arrest the killers.

In 2018, Charanjit Singh, a prominent Sikh community member, was killed by unknown men in Peshawar. Similarly, news channel anchor Ravinder Singh was killed in 2020 in the city. In 2016, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf National Assembly member Soren Singh was killed in Peshawar.

According to the 2017 census, Hindus constitute the largest religious minority in Pakistan. Christians make up the second largest religious minority. The Ahmadis, Sikhs and Parsis are also among the notable religious minorities in Pakistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
3
Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in Asansol

Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in Asansol

 India
4
Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking
Blog

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021