Left Menu

Thousands of fake documents, seals found in Assam, one held

Assam police recovered thousands of counterfeit documents and fake seals in Nagaon district and arrested one person, a top official said on Thursday.A gang was involved in making fake mark sheets, certificates, land documents, permits, etc, Director General of Police Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 01-10-2021 00:47 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 00:47 IST
Thousands of fake documents, seals found in Assam, one held
  • Country:
  • India

Assam police recovered thousands of counterfeit documents and fake seals in Nagaon district and arrested one person, a top official said on Thursday.

A gang was involved in making fake mark sheets, certificates, land documents, permits, etc, Director General of Police Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta said. ''Till now we've recovered more than 12 thousand fake documents, thousands of seals etc. from the gang,'' Mahanta tweeted.

A team of Nagaon Police unearthed the racket while investigating a burglary case, he added.

While one person has been taken into custody in this connection so far, the main accused is absconding, the DGP said adding efforts are on to find him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
3
Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking
Blog

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021