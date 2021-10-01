Thousands of fake documents, seals found in Assam, one held

Assam police recovered thousands of counterfeit documents and fake seals in Nagaon district and arrested one person, a top official said on Thursday.

A gang was involved in making fake mark sheets, certificates, land documents, permits, etc, Director General of Police Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta said. ''Till now we've recovered more than 12 thousand fake documents, thousands of seals etc. from the gang,'' Mahanta tweeted.

A team of Nagaon Police unearthed the racket while investigating a burglary case, he added.

While one person has been taken into custody in this connection so far, the main accused is absconding, the DGP said adding efforts are on to find him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)