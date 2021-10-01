Left Menu

White House vows sanctions tied to Ethiopia, absent clear and concrete changes

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-10-2021 01:28 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 01:04 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia
The U.S. will impose sanctions related to Ethiopia "absent significant progress," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

Earlier in a briefing with reporters, Psaki said the Biden administration condemns a move by the Ethiopian government to expel United Nations officials, two days after the U.N. aid chief warned that people in the northern region of Tigray were likely experiencing famine due to a government blockade of aid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

