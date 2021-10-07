White House says debt limit deal is a positive step forward
Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 23:23 IST
A short-term deal to avoid the U.S. debt limit crisis is a positive step forward that gives the country some breathing room, the White House said on Thursday.
"This is a positive step forward, but we shouldn't be in this position," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.
