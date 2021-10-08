Chhattisgarh: ITBP jawan injured in Naxal firing in Narayanpur
An Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) trooper was injured after Naxals fired at him in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Narayanpur district on Friday, police said.
The incident took place at around 3 pm when constable Sandeep Kumar, belonging to ITBP's 53rd battalion, was on duty at the mobile check post in front his unit's camp in Kohkameta village, a senior official said.
''A small action team of ultras fired at the jawan, which led to an exchange of fire. The ultras, however, fled soon after from the spot. The constable sustained a bullet injury near his left shoulder and was treated at the district hospital. He is out of danger,'' the official said.
A search operation has been launched to nab the culprits, he added.
