Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: ITBP jawan injured in Naxal firing in Narayanpur

An Indo Tibetan Border Police ITBP trooper was injured after Naxals fired at him in Chhattisgarhs insurgency-hit Narayanpur district on Friday, police said.The incident took place at around 3pm when constable Sandeep Kumar, belonging to ITBPs 53rd battalion, was on duty at the mobile check post in front his units camp in Kohkameta village, a senior official said.A small action team of ultras fired at the jawan, which led to an exchange of fire.

PTI | Narayanpur | Updated: 08-10-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 17:52 IST
Chhattisgarh: ITBP jawan injured in Naxal firing in Narayanpur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) trooper was injured after Naxals fired at him in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Narayanpur district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place at around 3 pm when constable Sandeep Kumar, belonging to ITBP's 53rd battalion, was on duty at the mobile check post in front his unit's camp in Kohkameta village, a senior official said.

''A small action team of ultras fired at the jawan, which led to an exchange of fire. The ultras, however, fled soon after from the spot. The constable sustained a bullet injury near his left shoulder and was treated at the district hospital. He is out of danger,'' the official said.

A search operation has been launched to nab the culprits, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021