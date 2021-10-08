Left Menu

Girl `gang-raped'; four including boyfriend arrested

They then gang-raped the girl. The crimes came to light when the girl narrated the ordeal to a social worker who informed the police.A case was registered at MIDC police station under IPC sections related to gang-rape as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act and Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act.Bhandari, Pandhare, Shaikh and Surankar were arrested and further probe was on, police said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 08-10-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 22:20 IST
Girl `gang-raped'; four including boyfriend arrested
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old girl was sexually exploited by her boyfriend and his friends and subsequently gang-raped by three strangers on the outskirts of Nagpur city, police said on Friday.

Four men including her boyfriend have been arrested in the case, they added.

As per the police, Aakash Bhandari (20) had an affair with the girl.

Between October 2 and 7, he and his friends Sandeep Pandhare (30), Firoz Shaikh (24) and Ajay Surankar (20) allegedly raped the girl at an isolated place in Isasani area. On October 7, when the girl was sitting with Bhandari at the same spot, three unidentified men came there and thrashed them. They then gang-raped the girl. The crimes came to light when the girl narrated the ordeal to a social worker who informed the police.

A case was registered at MIDC police station under IPC sections related to gang-rape as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act and Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act.

Bhandari, Pandhare, Shaikh and Surankar were arrested and further probe was on, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021