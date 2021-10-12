Left Menu

Hyderabad Traffic cops donate blood at Niloufer hospital

A blood donation was organised by the Hyderabad Traffic Police to help women and children of Niloufer hospital.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 12-10-2021 07:03 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 07:03 IST
Hyderabad Traffic cops donate blood at Niloufer hospital
Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A blood donation was organised by the Hyderabad Traffic Police to help women and children of Niloufer hospital. Nearly 250 police officials have registered for the blood donation.

Anjani Kumar IPS, City Commissioner, told ANI, "City traffic police and Niloufer hospital is organising a blood donation camp at Red Rose function hall in Abids. This camp is organised for the children who are in need of blood at the hospital and so far over 250 traffic police officials have registered for the cause." "The event was organised by Shika Goel, additional CP crime, DCP (Traffic) Chauhan, DCP (Traffic) Karunakar, Bhaskar and other officers," he said.

Kiran from Niloufer hospital, "We are conducting voluntary blood donation camp and the Hyderabad Traffic Police have taken this initiative and contributed a major share of donating blood." He said that every year they are conducting three to four camps.

"Now we are having scarcity of blood. With this camp, it is going to be very helpful for the patients of the hospital," said Kiran. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021