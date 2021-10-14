Uttarakhand: Postal dept releases special envelope on Kalu Mahara
The postal department released a special envelope on Kalu Singh Mahara here on Thursday to honour his contribution to Indias freedom movement. He is considered the first freedom fighter from Uttarakhand.The special envelope was released in the presence of Kalu Singh Maharas grandson Bijendra Singh Mahara, superintendent of post offices in Pithoragarh Lalit Joshi said.
PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 14-10-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 13:49 IST
- Country:
- India
The postal department released a special envelope on Kalu Singh Mahara here on Thursday to honour his contribution to India's freedom movement. Kalu Singh Mahara, popularity called Kalu Mahara, had taken part in the first Indian uprising against the British in 1857. He is considered the first freedom fighter from Uttarakhand.
The special envelope was released in the presence of Kalu Singh Mahara's grandson Bijendra Singh Mahara, superintendent of post offices in Pithoragarh Lalit Joshi said. PTI COR ALM RHL
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Horse racing-Trainer Farrelly permanently excluded from British racing
BJP will register massive victory in 2022 Uttarakhand polls, says Nadda
British army to start driving tankers as queues for fuel continue
PM Modi likely to visit Uttarakhand in October
Romanian truckers, hit by taxes at home, tempted by British jobs