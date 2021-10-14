Uttarakhand: Postal dept releases special envelope on Kalu Mahara

The postal department released a special envelope on Kalu Singh Mahara here on Thursday to honour his contribution to India's freedom movement. Kalu Singh Mahara, popularity called Kalu Mahara, had taken part in the first Indian uprising against the British in 1857. He is considered the first freedom fighter from Uttarakhand.

The special envelope was released in the presence of Kalu Singh Mahara's grandson Bijendra Singh Mahara, superintendent of post offices in Pithoragarh Lalit Joshi said. PTI COR ALM RHL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)