Uttarakhand: Postal dept releases special envelope on Kalu Mahara

The postal department released a special envelope on Kalu Singh Mahara here on Thursday to honour his contribution to Indias freedom movement. He is considered the first freedom fighter from Uttarakhand.The special envelope was released in the presence of Kalu Singh Maharas grandson Bijendra Singh Mahara, superintendent of post offices in Pithoragarh Lalit Joshi said.

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 14-10-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 13:49 IST
The postal department released a special envelope on Kalu Singh Mahara here on Thursday to honour his contribution to India's freedom movement. Kalu Singh Mahara, popularity called Kalu Mahara, had taken part in the first Indian uprising against the British in 1857. He is considered the first freedom fighter from Uttarakhand.

The special envelope was released in the presence of Kalu Singh Mahara's grandson Bijendra Singh Mahara, superintendent of post offices in Pithoragarh Lalit Joshi said. PTI COR ALM RHL

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

