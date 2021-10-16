Autonomous bodies not meticulously following GFR provisions: Delhi govt

The Delhi government's Finance department has said autonomous bodies and grantee institutions are not meticulously following general financial rules (GFR) while preparing and submitting annual accounts for audit and laying of reports in the Assembly.

In an order issued earlier this week, the special secretary of the Finance department has asked these autonomous bodies and grantee institutions to submit their annual accounts as per given time table.

''It has generally been observed that the autonomous bodies, grantee institutions are not meticulously following the GFR provisions relevant to preparation and submission of annual accounts to audit and laying of annual report and audited accounts before Assembly,'' said the order.

Every autonomous body should complete its accounts within a period of three months after the close of the accounting year, and make them available for auditing the accounts and finalizing the same in next six months, it said referring to the Finance ministry memo.

The audited accounts of autonomous bodies are required to be laid before teh Delhi Assembly within nine months after close of accounting year. The order stated that all autonomous bodies, grantee institutions of Delhi government have to ensure compliance of provisions of GFR 2017 and take required actions. They require to submit annual accounts for audit by June 30, and issue final self appraisal report (SAR) with audit certificate by October 31, and laying of annual report and audited accounts in Assembly by December 31, it said.

There are over 30 autonomous bodies of Delhi government, including Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation, Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Delhi Commission for Women, Delhi Pollution Control Committee among others.

