Woman, mother-in-law killed in UP after wall of house collapses due to heavy rains

A 35-year-old woman and her mother-in-law died after a wall of their house here collapsed due to heavy rains, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Kasrav village on Monday night when the victims, Shyama Devi and Kalavati (55), were fast asleep, they said.

Station House Officer of Hathgam police station Ashwani Singh said that the house was already in a dilapidated condition and it collapsed due to heavy rains, trapping Shyama and her mother-in-law Kalavati under the debris.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, he said.

