MP: stone-pelting during religious procession

PTI | Barwani | Updated: 19-10-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 21:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Some people including a police official were injured in stone-pelting during a procession taken out on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident in Rajpur town, about 30 km from here, was triggered by a dispute over an `objectionable' song being played during the procession, they said.

“The procession had been taken out without permission....force was used to disperse unruly people. Some people including a police official were injured,” said Sub Divisional Magistrate Vir Singh Chouhan.

The DJ equipment used in the procession was also seized and further action was being taken against those involved in the incident, he added.

Superintendent of Police Deepak Shukla said the stone-pelting started following a dispute between two groups over the playing of an alleged objectionable song. Rajpur police station in-charge Vijay Verma among others sustained minor injuries but the situation was under control now, Shukla said.

