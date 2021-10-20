Seven new Patna HC judges take oath

Seven newly appointed judges of the Patna High Court were on Wednesday administered the oath of office by Chief Justice Sanjay Karol.

Justices Rajan Gupta, Ananta Manohar Badar, and Pavankumar Bhimappa Bajanthri, transferred from other high courts, were among those who were sworn in. Besides them, four lawyers who were elevated as judges were also administered the oath in the lobby of the Centenary Building of the High Court. They are Sandeep Kumar, Purnendu Singh, Satyavrat Verma, and Rajesh Kumar Verma. With this, the total strength of the Patna High Court has reached 26 out of the sanctioned strength of 53.

