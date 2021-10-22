S African ex-policewoman found guilty of murdering sister, boyfriend and four other family members for insurance pay-out

Former South African policewoman Rosemary Ndlovu was Friday found guilty on charges of murdering six relatives, including her own sister and boyfriend, in order to cash in on insurance pay-outs.

Ndlovu was also found guilty for the attempted murder of her mother Maria Mushwana, and on several other charges after she incited hitmen for the killings.

Ndlovu, who was a police officer at the Tembisa police station, east of Johannesburg, at the time of her arrest, was charged with six counts of murder, four counts of fraud, obstruction of justice, and eight counts of conspiracy to commit murder.

She had declared throughout the trial, which had gripped South Africans as it progressed, that she was innocent.

But Judge Ramarumo Monama found that Ndlovu was responsible for the murders of her sister Audrey; Audrey’s son Brilliant Mashego; her live-in lover Yingwani Maurice Mabasa; cousin Witness Madaka Homu; niece Zanele Motha, and another relative, Mayeni Mashaba.

Ndlovu was also found guilty of defeating the ends of justice after she tampered with the scene of the crime where Audrey had died.

Four of South Africa’s largest insurance companies, defrauding Clientele Limited, 1 Life Insurance, Old Mutual and Assupol, had brought fraud charges against Ndlovu. She was found guilty on all these charges as well.

Ndlovu had received more than 1.4 million rands from the policies taken with these companies for her deceased relatives.

The accused stood unmoved in the court as the judge delivered a lengthy scathing judgement.

The court will hear arguments in mitigation and aggravation of sentence on November 5. Ndlovu remains in custody.

The prosecution team said a psychological report by a neutral party would be submitted in aggravation.

