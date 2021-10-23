Ranchi Court grants bail to 3 accused of attempting to topple Jharkhand govt
Ranchi's Special anti-corruption bureau (ACB) court on Saturday granted bail to three accused who were arrested for allegedly attempting to topple the JMM-Congress coalition government in Jharkhand.
Ranchi's Special anti-corruption bureau (ACB) court on Saturday granted bail to three accused who were arrested for allegedly attempting to topple the JMM-Congress coalition government in Jharkhand. Bail was granted to them by giving the benefit of Section 167 (2) Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) because the chargesheet was not filed in 90 days of their arrest.
The accused are Nivaran Mahto, Sunil Kumar Singh and Abhishek Dubey. Ranchi police had arrested them in July this year on the complaint of Congress MLA Kumar Jaimangal Singh for an alleged attempt to topple the state government. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
