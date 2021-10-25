11 Afghan nationals arrested for staying illegally in Nepal

Eleven Afghan nationals, who entered Nepal via India, were arrested on Monday for staying illegally in the country, a senior official said.

The Afghan nationals were apprehended from Sinamangal area on the outskirts of Kathmandu, where they have been living for the past four weeks, spokesperson of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) Shyam Kumar Mahato said.

''They are being kept in Sinamangal police station for an investigation at the moment,'' Mahato said.

According to the police, the Afghan nationals had entered Nepal through the open border via India.

The police said that the arrested Afghans will be handed over to the immigration department for necessary action.

