Elephant tusk seized in Odisha, 1 held

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the special task force personnel of the state police on Tuesday conducted a search operation in an area near Antulia under the Angul Forest Division and apprehended the person, a senior officer said. The man, who hailed from Hatasiunali under Ranibandha Police Station limits, is being interrogated, he said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-10-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 15:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested from Odisha's Angul district for allegedly being involved in wildlife crime and an elephant tusk was seized from his possession, police said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of the special task force personnel of the state police on Tuesday conducted a search operation in an area near Antulia under the Angul Forest Division and apprehended the person, a senior officer said. The man, who hailed from Hatasiunali under Ranibandha Police Station limits, is being interrogated, he said. In the last one year, the STF has seized 18 leopard skin, 10 elephant tusks, two deer skins and 15 kg of pangolin scales and arrested 37 people for allegedly being involved in wildlife trafficking, he added.

