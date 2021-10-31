Left Menu

Atmosphere of violence & terror in world, Gandhi's ideology effective solution: Gehlot

There is an atmosphere of violence and terror in the world today and Mahatma Gandhis ideology is an effective solution to this problem, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said Sunday.He said the life values and principles of the Mahatma Gandhi need to be imbibed for democracy and constitutional values to be kept intact.Addressing an online state-level seminar organised on the Relevance of Satyagraha, he said the relevance of Bapus principle has become stronger in these times of intolerance.On the occasion, he also virtually unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Sikar District Collectorate premises.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-10-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 23:19 IST
Atmosphere of violence & terror in world, Gandhi's ideology effective solution: Gehlot
  • Country:
  • India

There is an atmosphere of violence and terror in the world today and Mahatma Gandhi's ideology is an effective solution to this problem, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said Sunday.

He said the life values and principles of the Mahatma Gandhi need to be imbibed for democracy and constitutional values to be kept intact.

Addressing an online state-level seminar organised on the 'Relevance of Satyagraha”, he said the relevance of Bapu's principle has become stronger in ''these times of intolerance''.

On the occasion, he also virtually unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Sikar District Collectorate premises. A digital exhibition on the life and philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi was also launched.

The chief minister in a statement said that the golden history of the freedom movement was written under the leadership of Gandhiji.

''There is an atmosphere of violence and terror in the world today. Gandhiji's ideology is an effective solution to these problems,'' he said. He said that the United Nations has also recognised Gandhi's principle of non-violence. With the efforts of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and the then prime minister Manmohan Singh, the United Nations passed a resolution that Gandhi's birthday, October 2, be observed as the 'International Day of Non-Violence', he said.

Art and Culture Minister BD Kalla, Minister of State for Education Govind Singh Dotasra, Minister of State for Technical Education Subhash Garg also expressed their views.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New-look Billie Jean King Cup Finals set to start, but big names missing; Tennis-Krejcikova thrilled to be leading Czech charge at Billie Jean King Cup Finals and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New-look Billie Jean King Cup Finals set to star...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021