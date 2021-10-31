Atmosphere of violence & terror in world, Gandhi's ideology effective solution: Gehlot

There is an atmosphere of violence and terror in the world today and Mahatma Gandhi's ideology is an effective solution to this problem, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said Sunday.

He said the life values and principles of the Mahatma Gandhi need to be imbibed for democracy and constitutional values to be kept intact.

Addressing an online state-level seminar organised on the 'Relevance of Satyagraha”, he said the relevance of Bapu's principle has become stronger in ''these times of intolerance''.

On the occasion, he also virtually unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Sikar District Collectorate premises. A digital exhibition on the life and philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi was also launched.

The chief minister in a statement said that the golden history of the freedom movement was written under the leadership of Gandhiji.

''There is an atmosphere of violence and terror in the world today. Gandhiji's ideology is an effective solution to these problems,'' he said. He said that the United Nations has also recognised Gandhi's principle of non-violence. With the efforts of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and the then prime minister Manmohan Singh, the United Nations passed a resolution that Gandhi's birthday, October 2, be observed as the 'International Day of Non-Violence', he said.

Art and Culture Minister BD Kalla, Minister of State for Education Govind Singh Dotasra, Minister of State for Technical Education Subhash Garg also expressed their views.

