Erdogan returns to Turkey from G20 instead of flying to Glasgow summit

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 01-11-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 10:07 IST
President Tayyip Erdogan flew back to Turkey early on Monday, state-owned Anadolu agency reported, instead of travelling to the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow.

The Turkish presidency gave no reason for Erdogan's unscheduled return but one official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said there had been protocol issues over the president's planned attendance at the meeting.

