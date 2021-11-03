Left Menu

Salaries of employees who are not vaccinated to be withheld: Nagpur collector

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 03-11-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 21:23 IST
Salaries of employees who are not vaccinated to be withheld: Nagpur collector
The salaries of those government employees who have not taken a single dose of coronavirus vaccines will be withheld, Nagpur district collector R Vimala said here on Wednesday.

Also, those who have taken the first dose but not the second one within the stipulated period will face the same action, she said, speaking at a meeting of department heads here. She also instructed officials to achieve the target of administering at least the first dose of the vaccines to all eligible residents of the district by November 30, said a release.

So far, 81.79 per cent of eligible residents have taken the first dose and 39.97 per cent the second dose in the district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

