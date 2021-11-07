New Abu Dhabi personal status law for non-Muslims includes civil marriage -WAM

The ruler of Abu Dhabi issued a new law on Sunday governing personal status matters for non-Muslims in the emirate, which includes an article on civil marriage, state news agency WAM said.

The decree from Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahayan, who is also president of the United Arab Emirates, aims to "enhance the position and global competitiveness of the emirate as one of the most attractive destinations for talent and skills," WAM said.

