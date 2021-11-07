Key Sudanese peace deal signatories condemn coup - statement

Key Sudanese rebel factions that signed a peace deal last year condemned on Sunday the country's recent military coup and called for the release of detainees.

The statement condemning the coup came from the Sudanese Revolutionary Front, which includes groups led by three members of the military-civilian ruling council dissolved during the takeover: Elhadi Idris and Altahir Hajar from Darfur and Malik Agar of the southern SPLM-N.

Some peace deal signatories including Darfur rebel group leaders Jibril Ibrahim and Minni Minawi had aligned with the military in the weeks leading up to the coup.

