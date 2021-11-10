Left Menu

Delhi CM says govt keeping check on increasing dengue cases, doing everything needed

With Delhi registering nine deaths and over 2,700 Dengue cases since September this year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the government is keeping a check on the spike and is doing the needful.

Delhi CM says govt keeping check on increasing dengue cases, doing everything needed
With Delhi registering nine deaths and over 2,700 Dengue cases since September this year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the government is keeping a check on the spike and is doing the needful. While addressing the media, Kejriwal said, "Dengue cases have increased this time. We are keeping a check on it and doing everything needed."

The Chief Minister also hoped that the changing weather would be of help to bring dengue cases down. "The weather's changing and I hope dengue cases get controlled within the next 7-10 days," he said.

Health experts also opined that the cases may come down by mid-November. The senior consultant at the department of medicine in Sri Ganga Ram Hospital on Tuesday said that the situation of dengue in Delhi has worsened this year as compared to the previous year.

"Last year, people were careful because COVID-19 restrictions were there. This year, the situation has worsened in the last four to five weeks," the consultant said. (ANI)

