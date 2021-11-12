Bill Ackman defends Kyle Rittenhouse, predicts acquittal

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman said on Thursday he believes a jury will find Kyle Rittenhouse innocent in the killing of two men and the wounding of a third during chaotic racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020. Ackman, who runs hedge fund firm Pershing Square Capital Management, made the prediction in a Twitter thread stating that he came to the conclusion after watching Rittenhouse, 18, take the stand to testify in his own defense.

"We came away believing that #Kyle is telling the truth and that he acted in self defense," Ackman wrote. Rittenhouse, 18, is charged in the killing of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, during protests on Aug. 25, 2020 following the police shooting and wounding of a Black man. He has pleaded not guilty.

