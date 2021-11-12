Belarus is ready to ensure its safety and call on Russia if needed -TASS
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-11-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 17:02 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Belarus is ready to ensure its safety and call on Russia for assistance if needed, TASS quoted the country's defence minister as saying on Friday.
The comment came as Russian and Belarusian paratroopers were holding drills in western Belarus near its border with Poland as thousands of migrants have been trying to cross into the European Union.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Belarusian
- TASS
- European Union
- Poland
- Belarus
- Russia
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Poland must undo judicial overhaul to get EU COVID aid, chief executive
EU court tells Poland to pay USD 1.2M a day in judicial dispute
Poland must undo judicial overhaul to get EU COVID aid, commission chief says
Minister: Poland should not pay any of its EU court fines
Poland working on abolishing disciplinary court chamber as ordered by EU