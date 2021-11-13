Turkey has reservations about troops withdrawal from Libya - Merkel
Turkey has reservations about pulling troops from Libya but Russia has said it was willing to back a reciprocal withdrawal of foreign forces from the north African country, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.
"There are still some reservations on the Turkish side but the Russia side has acknowledged that it could be done in a reciprocal way," she said. "The elections on Dec. 24 play a decisive role. The preparations for the elections have to completed in such a way that in the end, the result is accepted."
