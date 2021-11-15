Left Menu

Gujarat ATS nabs 3 with 120 kg drugs

Gujarat Police is leading from the front to eliminate the drugs. Gujarat ATS has nabbed around 120 kilo drugs, he tweeted.The minister said more details on the matter will be shared by the state Director General of Police later in the day.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-11-2021 09:53 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 09:49 IST
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has seized 120 kg of drugs from three persons in the state's Morbi district, officials said on Monday.

They did not reveal the exact value and the type of drugs seized in the late Sunday night operation, but said it would be worth several crores.

According to officials, three persons were arrested after 120 kg of drugs were seized from them in Zinzuda village, located near the Navlakhi port which is in the Gulf of Kutch, in an operation carried out by the ATS along with local police.

Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi lauded the Gujarat Police for its efforts to tackle the drug menace.

''Another achievement of Gujarat Police. Gujarat Police is leading from the front to eliminate the drugs. Gujarat ATS has nabbed around 120 kilo drugs,'' he tweeted.

The minister said more details on the matter will be shared by the state Director General of Police later in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

