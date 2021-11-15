Denmark advocates strong sanctions on Belarus
Denmark's Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said on Monday his country fully supported a new round of European Union sanctions on Belarus.
"We hope we can agree today on a fifth package (of sanctions)," he told reporters as he arrived for an EU foreign ministers meeting.
