Denmark advocates strong sanctions on Belarus

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-11-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 13:47 IST
Denmark's Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said on Monday his country fully supported a new round of European Union sanctions on Belarus.

"We hope we can agree today on a fifth package (of sanctions)," he told reporters as he arrived for an EU foreign ministers meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

