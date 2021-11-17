Left Menu

Wildlife smuggler held with sand boa in UP

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 17-11-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 22:11 IST
Wildlife smuggler held with sand boa in UP
  • Country:
  • India

A wildlife smuggler was arrested with a sand boa (snake) in this district of Uttar Pradesh, policed said on Wednesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar said Niyaz Ali was arrested from Matiha turn in the Motipur area of the district on Tuesday.

His accomplice managed to escape, he added.

The sand boa recovered from Ali weighs about five kilograms and is stated to be worth Rs 1 crore in the international market, the officer said, adding the reptile is used for black magic.

The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Wildlife (Protection) Act, Kumar said The snake has been handed over to the forest department, police said.

The demand of this snake species in some Southeast Asian countries is high. They are used in medicines, aphrodisiacs, cosmetics, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

 Korea Rep
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021