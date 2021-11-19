Ukraine summons Bulgarian envoy over president's Crimea comments
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine summoned the Bulgarian ambassador on Friday after Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said the Crimean Peninsula was part of Russia after being annexed from Ukraine in 2014. In a presidential debate, Radev also said Western sanctions against Moscow were not delivering the expected results and that the European Union should restore dialogue with Russia, no matter how strained relations were.
Ukraine's foreign ministry said it expected Radev to retract his comments, which it said jarred with "Sofia's official position in support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state within its internationally recognized borders".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sofia
- Rumen Radev
- Moscow
- Radev
- Ukraine
- European Union
- Crimean Peninsula
- Bulgarian
- Russia
ALSO READ
Ukraine total COVID-19 cases cross 3 million with new daily record
Ukraine total COVID-19 cases crosses 3 million
Ukraine appoints new defence minister amid scrutiny on Russian troop movements
Ukraine again reports record high daily coronavirus cases
European union calls for immediate, meaningful ceasefire in Ethiopia