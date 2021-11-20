Left Menu

1 pilot killed, 2 injured in crash involving 2 jet trainers

The Air Force did not release details Friday on what happened, and said the incident was still under investigation.The critically injured pilot was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, about 140 miles 225 kilometers east of the base, according to an Air Force statement. The other injured pilot was treated for minor injuries at Val Verde Regional Medical Center in Del Rio and discharged.

PTI | Delrio | Updated: 20-11-2021 06:47 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 06:47 IST
1 pilot killed, 2 injured in crash involving 2 jet trainers

A crash involving two jet trainers Friday left a pilot dead and two other pilots injured, one critically, at the Laughlin Air Force Base in West Texas, Air Force officials said.

It happened about 10 a.m. on the ground at the base near Del Rio, Texas, which is about 3 miles (5 kilometers) northeast of the Mexican border. The Air Force did not release details Friday on what happened, and said the incident was still under investigation.

The critically injured pilot was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, about 140 miles (225 kilometers) east of the base, according to an Air Force statement. The other injured pilot was treated for minor injuries at Val Verde Regional Medical Center in Del Rio and discharged. No identities have been released.

The crash involved two T-38C aircrafts, which are twin-engine supersonic aircrafts that seat a student pilot and an instructor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skills

AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skil...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils top European university; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils...

 Global
3
TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 people

TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 peop...

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Russia condemns U.S. lawmakers' proposal on 'nonrecognition' of Putin; Dozens of Palestinians use Barcelona layover to seek asylum in Spain and more

World News Roundup: Russia condemns U.S. lawmakers' proposal on 'nonrecognit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021