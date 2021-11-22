Migrant dies at sea off Greek island of Crete; 70 rescued
He spoke on customary condition of anonymity, because an investigation into the case is ongoing.The spokesman would not confirm media reports that two people from the boat had been arrested as traffickers. As for the victim, he said the Coast Guard was waiting for the coroners report, but added that presumably the victim drowned.
- Country:
- Greece
A migrant died and 70 more were rescued when their boat started taking in water southwest of the island of Crete, Greece's Coast Guard says.
A Coast Guard spokesman told the Associated Press the 70 survivors, who have been brought to land after they were rescued by a cargo ship and a Coast Guard vessel Sunday afternoon, said they were Syrians. He spoke on customary condition of anonymity, because an investigation into the case is ongoing.
The spokesman would not confirm media reports that two people from the boat had been arrested as traffickers. As for the victim, he said the Coast Guard was waiting for the coroner's report, but added that “presumably” the victim drowned. Local media have reported a small number of women and minors among the survivors.
Although migrant flows to Europe from the coasts of Turkey and Northern Africa have decrease, many still undertake the perilous trip across the Aegean and Mediterranean Seas, often paying considerable sums to traffickers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Beijing's military aggression pushing Europe to strengthen ties with Taiwan: European Parliament
Two Polish judges' right to fair hearing was breached - European court
European shares struggle for direction after record run
European shares struggle for direction after record run
Global COVID-19 cases hit 250 million, eastern Europe infections at record levels