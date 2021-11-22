Left Menu

Israel, Jordan to partner in water-for-energy deal, Israeli ministry says

It was not decided over how long the agreement would be carried out. The deal was signed in Dubai. "All residents of the Middle East will benefit from this memorandum of understanding, not just Jordan and Israel. This is a message to the world on how countries can act together to fight the climate crisis," said Israel' Energy Minister Karine Elharrar.

Israel and Jordan have reached a preliminary agreement to partner in a water-for-energy deal, Israel's Energy Ministry said on Monday, in the first such deal between the two countries.

The countries signed a memorandum of understanding for Jordan to produce a total of 600 megwatts of renewable energy for Israel, and Israel to desalinate 200 million cubic metres of water for Jordan. It was not decided over how long the agreement would be carried out. The deal was signed in Dubai.

