2nd Global Chemicals & Petrochemicals Manufacturing Hub inaugurated

"The hard work and perseverance of the Government of India will ensure the transformation of India into a global chemical and petro-chemical manufacturing hub." This was stated by Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Chemicals & Fertilisers at the inaugural session of the 2nd Global Chemicals & Petrochemicals Manufacturing Hub (GCPMH) here today in the presence of Shri Bhagwanth Khuba, Union Minister of State, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers and Minister of State, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, and Thiru Thangam Thennarasu, Union Minister for Industries, Government of Tamil Nadu

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Mandaviya mentioned that Government of India is both pro farmers and Industry friendly and India can only move forward with the cooperation of all its stakeholders. He quoted Acharya Chanakya's thought of appreciating the wealth creators for the development of State. He added that wealth creation is a skill and Government of India is dedicated to support its wealth creators in every way possible.

Dr. Mandaviya said that Govt. of India has taken multiple initiatives like PLI scheme, Ease of Doing Business, reforms in Corporate Tax regime, support to MSME sector etc. These initiatives has made India an attractive destination for the Industry. He further emphasized that stakeholders must come together to also boost R&D and innovation in the country. He said that govt is providing support after listening to the Indian Scientists and provided them the much needed atmosphere for quick vaccine research which has reaped benefits for us today. Similarly, PLI scheme is helping the domestic industries in ramping up their production and also attracting the global brands; thus making the manufacturing more attractive in the country.

Dr. Mandaviya added that govt is taking continuous feedback from stakeholders and improving its policies, India has both man power and brand power today and decision makers, business leaders must harness this energy for the development of this sector and country on the whole.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Bhagwanth Khuba said that from past seven years the Government is making concerted efforts to make India a global manufacturing hub in the field of Chemicals and Petrochemicals. He emphasised on the need indigenous production, better R&D and innovation to make India a preferred destination for investment worldwide.

The event is being organised by the Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India jointly with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), in Phygital format (Physical and Digital).

Summit on "India: Global Chemicals & Petrochemicals Manufacturing Hub" 2021 (GCPMH 2021) is one of the important events in the Chemical and Petrochemical Industry and it highlights the true potential of the Indian Chemicals and Petrochemicals Sector to the world. Also, in the present pandemic scenario, India is considered as the preferred destination for investment worldwide.

This edition of the GCPMH will provide a grand overview of this fast-surging major sector of the Indian economy and will be a platform for investors and other stakeholders to interact and forge alliances, highlighting and promoting segment-wise investment opportunities in respective investment regions, thereby providing immense potential for trade and investment, in a mutually beneficial way.

During the GCPMH 2021, important issues such as Exploring the potential of PCPIRs and Paving way for inclusive growth in Region, Sector, and Economy; Strategic Global Partnerships; Evolving opportunities in Chemical & Petrochemical Industry in Post COVID Era; Importance of Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance and Circular Economy in shaping the future of Chemical and Petrochemical Industry; Dynamics of Feedstock; Supply Chain Disruptions in the Chemicals & Petrochemicals Industry; Sustainable Green Chemistry; and Role of Digitalization in retaining the industrial momentum and growth are being discussed.

Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu are participating as Partner States in the Summit. Shri Yogendra Tripathi, Secretary, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Shri Prabh Das, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer at HPCL-Mittal Energy, Shri Deepak C Mehta Chairman - FICCI National Chemical Committee VC were also present at the inauguration.

(With Inputs from PIB)