12 tribal student leaders arrested after Blockade In Manipur's Hill Areas

Some 12 student leaders were arrested Thursday in a bid to break up an economic blockade enforced by the All Tribal Students's Union, Manipur (ATSUM) which is seeking a special assembly session of the assembly to discuss the Manipur Hill Areas Autonomous District Council Bill, 2021.

The leaders of ATSUM blocked all vehicles carrying essential goods towards the valley areas of Manipur since Tuesday, creating shortages in the state.

The state also witnessed the start of a 72-hour general strike imposed by the World Meetei Council (WMC) which demanded inclusion of Meetei or Meitei in Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.

WMC imposed 72 hours general strike from the early hours of Thursday demanding thestate government sends the ethnography and socio-economic reports on Meetei to the centre with a plea that the tribe be included in the Scheduled Tribe list.

The main market place in Manipur's capital Imphal city and district head quarters in Manipur's valley areas remain closed on Thursday in response to the general strike called by World Meetei Council. Attendance in government offices were thin on Thursday.

ATSUM leaders in a press release issued on Thursday demanded unconditional release of arrested students immediately and threatened they would intensify their agitation unless their demands were conceded.

