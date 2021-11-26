Left Menu

French Interior Minister cancels meeting with UK counterpart - French media

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-11-2021 12:42 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 12:29 IST
French Interior Minister cancels meeting with UK counterpart - French media
  • France

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has cancelled a meeting with his UK counterpart Priti Patel, in light of the latest criticism of France on the illegal migrants issue addressed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French media reported on Friday.

Johnson said he had written to French President Emanuel Macron on Thursday to set out five steps the two countries can take to avoid the deaths of more migrants trying to cross English Channel.

