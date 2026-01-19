Drama on and off the Pitch: Senegal's Victory at Africa Cup Final
Senegal coach Pape Bouna Thiaw walked out of a chaotic post-match press conference after his team defeated Morocco in a controversial Africa Cup of Nations final. Senegal protested a penalty decision but returned to win the game. The match's aftermath remains fraught with tensions.
Senegal coach Pape Bouna Thiaw left a chaotic scene at the post-match press conference following Sunday's contentious Africa Cup of Nations final. Despite leading his team to victory over Morocco, the event turned sour amid heated reactions from attending journalists.
Thiaw's decision to order his players off the field in protest of a penalty decision became a focal point. The penalty, awarded after a VAR review, was contested but ultimately saved by Senegal's goalkeeper, ensuring their 1-0 victory in extra time.
Unable to address the press due to jeering and applause in the conference room, Thiaw departed abruptly. The Confederation of African Football may impose sanctions over the incident, adding to the ongoing controversy surrounding the final.
