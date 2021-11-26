Suspended Manipur Police constable arrested for drug trafficking

A suspended constable of the Manipur Police who is alleged to be the kingpin of an interstate drug cartel has been arrested from the northeastern state, the Delhi Police said on Friday.

Forty-two-year-old Mohd Kashim Ali was a constable (driver) posted at the Bishnupur district Reserve Lines of the Manipur Police before he was suspended following his arrest in a murder case, the police said.

He was responsible for ensuring flow of heroin consignments from Manipur to Assam, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR and other parts of the country, they claimed.

These consignments were hidden in secret cavities of vehicles specifically designed for illegal trafficking of heroin, they said. Ali, hailing from Manipur, was earlier declared a proclaimed offender and a reward of Rs 1 lakh was announced for information leading to his arrest.

He was nabbed based on the disclosure of the two arrested members of his drug cartel -- Md Ikbal Khan and Md Ishak.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Rajeev Ranjan Singh said that to trace the whereabouts of Ali, a team was sent which during its local enquiry found that he had gone to Churachandpur near Myanmar border to finalise a deal for the supply of the contraband. ''On November, SI Bijender Singh got a tip that Ali would come back from Myanmar border through Churachandpur between 12:10 pm and 12.30 pm to supply huge consignment of heroin to his contact in Churachandpur in Manipur. Accordinly our team laid a trap and at about 12:15 pm...he was identified and apprehended,'' the officer said.

When Ali was interrogated, he disclosed that he had supplied the previously recovered 10 kg heroin consignment for further supply to one Najim in Delhi and another contact in Malda in West Bengal. After obtaining his transit remand, he was brought to Delhi, he said.

''In a family feud over land, he got arrested in a murder case, due to which he has been under suspension and he developed financial issues. During his services at police department and jail time, he got to know people involved in drug trafficking. To solve his financial problems, he also started trafficking drugs,'' Singh said.

The police said that Ali allured Mohd Ishak and his nephew to join him in the trade of transportation of heroin from Manipur to West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. Both started transporting drugs for him for a hefty amount of Rs 1 lakh per trip. Ali told police that being in police department, he knew ways to avoid detection despite thorough checking at police check posts and supplied heroin consignments via four-wheelers by hiding drug parcels in secret cavities in the car, he said.

The police said that efforts are being made to establish identity of other suppliers to unearth the complete chain of the alleged drug syndicate.