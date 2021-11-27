Left Menu

Man held in Jaisalmer on charge of spying for ISI

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-11-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 19:15 IST
A man has been arrested by Rajasthan police in Jaisalmer for allegedly spying for Pakistan, police said on Saturday here.

Nibab Khan, the accused, who runs a small shop selling mobile SIM cards, photocopy etc on Chandhan road, had been spying for the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI for a long time, Director-General (Intelligence) Umesh Mishra said.

He said Khan had gone on a visit to Pakistan in 2015 where he came in contact with an ISI handler and was given 15 days training and Rs 10,000. On his return to India, he started spying for the ISI. The accused was passing on information related to Indian Army's local activities to his handler through social media, Mishra said.

