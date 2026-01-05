Bridging Borders: Indian Army's Integration Tour for Arunachal Students

The Indian Army is conducting a national integration tour for students from a remote area in Arunachal Pradesh, aiming to broaden their national perspective. The initiative reflects the Army's commitment to nation-building and youth empowerment through exposing the students to India's diverse cultural and historical tapestry.

Starting from Monday, the 15-day journey is designed to introduce these frontier-area students to India's rich traditions and democratic institutions. They will visit various cities including Delhi, Pune, and Mumbai, gaining insights into the nation's governance, heritage, and educational opportunities.

Highlights of the itinerary include visits to Rashtrapati Bhawan and the National War Memorial. The tour is expected to enrich students' understanding of India's values and governance while informing them of prospects in higher education and public service.