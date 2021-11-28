Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Coal mine worker dies after falling on conveyor belt in Korba

PTI | Korba | Updated: 28-11-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 14:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) worker was killed on Sunday after he fell on a conveyor belt in an underground coal mine in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, officials said.

The incident took place at around 4 am in Surakachhar coal mine of SECL, a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, and the deceased has been identified as mine driller Ramcharan Uraon (59), a company official said.

''As per preliminary information, after completing drilling work, Uraon was walking along the conveyor belt meant to transport coal outside the mine when he slipped and fell on the belt, leaving him with head injuries. He was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital,'' the official said.

Police as well as SECL officials arrived at the spot and have begun a probe, while the body has been sent for post mortem, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

