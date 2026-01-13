Left Menu

Bengaluru's Battle of the Ballots: Political Shifts in Upcoming GBA Polls

Karnataka’s Deputy CM D K Shivakumar has announced that state elections for five city corporations in Bengaluru will be held by June 30, following a Supreme Court order. The elections will replace the previous administrative setup with the Greater Bengaluru Authority, promising significant political shifts in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-01-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 15:20 IST
Bengaluru's Battle of the Ballots: Political Shifts in Upcoming GBA Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar confirmed on Tuesday that the state will adhere to the Supreme Court's directive by organizing the long-awaited elections for Bengaluru's five city corporations before June 30.

The elections, which mark a significant political event, follow the division of the city into five new corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority in September 2025, replacing the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

With Congress poised for a significant victory, Shivakumar expressed optimism about securing wins in all corporations, despite opposition from BJP and JD(S), setting the stage for potential political shifts within the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jammu and Kashmir Government Cracks Down on Employees with Terror Links

Jammu and Kashmir Government Cracks Down on Employees with Terror Links

 India
2

PhonePe HDFC Ultimo: Revolutionizing Everyday Spending with Rewarding Benefi...

 India
3
Tragic Toll: Iran Protests Claim 2,000 Lives

Tragic Toll: Iran Protests Claim 2,000 Lives

 United Arab Emirates
4
U.N. Chief Condemns Iran's Crackdown on Protesters

U.N. Chief Condemns Iran's Crackdown on Protesters

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026