Bengaluru's Battle of the Ballots: Political Shifts in Upcoming GBA Polls

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar confirmed on Tuesday that the state will adhere to the Supreme Court's directive by organizing the long-awaited elections for Bengaluru's five city corporations before June 30.

The elections, which mark a significant political event, follow the division of the city into five new corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority in September 2025, replacing the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

With Congress poised for a significant victory, Shivakumar expressed optimism about securing wins in all corporations, despite opposition from BJP and JD(S), setting the stage for potential political shifts within the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)