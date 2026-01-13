Air Travel Disrupted by Black Ice in Central Europe
Budapest airport was temporarily closed due to black ice and extreme icing. This disruption also affected airports in Prague, Vienna, and Bratislava due to severe weather conditions.
Budapest airport faced an unexpected closure as black ice and severe icing conditions prompted authorities to halt operations, according to their statement on Facebook.
This weather anomaly did not restrict its impact to Hungary alone, but also extended discomfort to nearby hubs including Prague, Vienna, and Bratislava.
The perseverance of extreme winter conditions has compelled these airports to undertake exceptional measures to ensure passenger safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
